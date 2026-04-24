Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Iran heads back to Pakistan. What's on the table?

Joel Rubin, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State under the Obama administration, breaks down Trump’s endgame, Tehran’s leverage, and what a “better” nuclear deal actually means.
Jacqueline Cole's avatar
Joel Rubin's avatar
Jacqueline Cole and Joel Rubin
Apr 24, 2026
∙ Paid

This was a pivotal week in the Iran war — an extension of two different ceasefires; a continued U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, which led U.S. forces to seize an Iranian ship that tried to wiggle past the blockade; and, as of this morning, an Iranian delegation headed to Pakistan for a second round of talks with the U.S., led by Foreign Min…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Tim Mak.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Tim Mak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture