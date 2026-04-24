This was a pivotal week in the Iran war — an extension of two different ceasefires; a continued U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, which led U.S. forces to seize an Iranian ship that tried to wiggle past the blockade; and, as of this morning, an Iranian delegation headed to Pakistan for a second round of talks with the U.S., led by Foreign Min…
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Iran heads back to Pakistan. What's on the table?
Joel Rubin, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State under the Obama administration, breaks down Trump’s endgame, Tehran’s leverage, and what a “better” nuclear deal actually means.
Apr 24, 2026
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