Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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What our sources in Iran are telling us.

Amidst a memorandum of understanding, the G7 Summit, the World Cup, and more, hear what people inside Iran are thinking and saying.
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Jacqueline Cole, Middle East Uncovered, and Reid Newton
Jun 17, 2026
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Talking to sources inside Iran remains one of the bigg…

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