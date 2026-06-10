Who's winning the Iran war narrative?

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I sat down with Dr. Caroline Orr Bueno from Weaponized, who studies disinformation, AI, and the online information environment, to answer a deceptively simple question: who’s shaping the narrative of the Iran war? Who are the players, what do they want you to believe, and who is winning? Caroline’s answer surprised me.