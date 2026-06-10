Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Who's winning the Iran war narrative?

Hint: The winner isn't the side persuading the most people. It's the side making everyone doubt what's real.
Jacqueline Cole's avatar
Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD's avatar
Jacqueline Cole and Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
Jun 10, 2026
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I sat down with Dr. Caroline Orr Bueno from Weaponized, who studies disinformation, AI, and the online information environment, to answer a deceptively simple question: who’s shaping the narrative of the Iran war? Who are the players, what do they want you to believe, and who is winning? Caroline’s answer surprised me.

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