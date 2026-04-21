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The two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran was set to expire Wednesday evening and now seems to have no expiration date at all.

As the end of the April 7 ceasefire crept closer, Trump announced that he would extend the ceasefire until Iran comes up with a “unified proposal.”