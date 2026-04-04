Mark Calendine, a former U.S. Air Force officer with more than 2,000 flight hours and 150 combat missions, spent years learning how to fly and fight in one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, the F-15. This is the same model that was shot down in Iran just days ago, marking the first U.S. aircraft downed in enemy territory during the ongoing war…
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How do Air Force pilots train to survive the moment they're shot down?
As the search continues for a missing crew member after an F-15 was downed over Iran, a former pilot gives an exclusive look at the preparation — and psychology — of flying a fighter jet.
Apr 04, 2026
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