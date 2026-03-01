Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak
U.S. war in Iran risks depleting munitions for Ukraine now, Taiwan later
What the Iran War means for U.S. weapons stockpiles, and the implications for Ukraine munitions and a Taiwan scenario.
32 mins ago
•
David Axe
NEWSFLASH: US service members killed; civilians dead in Jerusalem; new Iran leadership named
Three U.S. service members KIA, five "seriously wounded." Additional number of U.S. military wounded with shrapnel and concussion injuries. Separately…
6 hrs ago
•
Tim Mak
The Iranian exiles bar where revolution is dreamed up
In a basement bar in Yerevan, Iranian rebel fighters, artists, and refugees gather over beer to discuss the realities of life under the Iranian regime …
Published on The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak
•
7 hrs ago
