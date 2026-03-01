Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca Lesses's avatar
Rebecca Lesses
28m

A correction - the attack that killed 9 Israelis was not in Jerusalem, but in a town between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv - Beit Shemesh.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tim Mak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture