NEWSFLASH: US service members killed; civilians dead in Jerusalem; new Iran leadership named
Three U.S. service members KIA, five "seriously wounded." Additional number of U.S. military wounded with shrapnel and concussion injuries. Separately, nine Israelis dead after strike in Jerusalem.
U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East, announced that three U.S. service members have been killed in action, and another five “seriously wounded"
Those killed and wounded have not been named.
Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As he launched the operation, Donald Trump indicated the risks including that "the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties, that often happens in war.”
Separately, nine Israelis have been killed, with more than two dozen — 27 people —injured in a west Jerusalem missile strike by Iran, reports The Jerusalem Post.
Meanwhile Iran has appointed a new interim leadership council after the killing of its supreme leader. President Masoud Pezeshkian; Mohseni Ejehei, the head of the judiciary; and Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi have been selected to lead that committee as the next supreme leader is chosen.
Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A correction - the attack that killed 9 Israelis was not in Jerusalem, but in a town between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv - Beit Shemesh.