U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East, announced that three U.S. service members have been killed in action, and another five “seriously wounded"

Those killed and wounded have not been named.

As he launched the operation, Donald Trump indicated the risks including that "the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties, that often happens in war.”

Separately, nine Israelis have been killed, with more than two dozen — 27 people —injured in a west Jerusalem missile strike by Iran, reports The Jerusalem Post.

) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivers remarks during the ‘Council for the Development of Quranic Culture’ in Tehran, Iran, on February 24, 2026. (Photo by Iranian Presidency/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Meanwhile Iran has appointed a new interim leadership council after the killing of its supreme leader. President Masoud Pezeshkian; Mohseni Ejehei, the head of the judiciary; and Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi have been selected to lead that committee as the next supreme leader is chosen.