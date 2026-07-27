Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Andi Penner's avatar
Andi Penner
20h

Since when does POTUS listen to top military advisors? If he had, we wouldn't be in this war.

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