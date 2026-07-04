Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Kristi Lau's avatar
Kristi Lau
1d

Thank you for sharing this story. It serves as a reminder that we are all in this crazy world together! Stay safe.

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Elbows Up's avatar
Elbows Up
14h

Agreed! Thank you to the anonymous writer who showed us one person’s life and decisions in a time of surreal conditions. Mental strength and commitment to remain sane and enjoy life when death or catastrophic injury are probable. I doubt I could do anything close.

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