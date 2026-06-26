NEWSFLASH: U.S. strikes Iran after cargo ship attack
Tensions are boiling over just days after both parties signed an MoU aimed at restoring stability in the Strait of Hormuz.
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The U.S. struck targets in Iran following an Iranian drone attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz a day prior, says U.S. Central Command.
After the paywall:
- Is the ceasefire agreement already unraveling?
-How Iran is tightening control over the Strait of Hormuz;
-How the latest escalation is reflected in global oil markets.