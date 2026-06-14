NEWSFLASH: U.S. and Iran reach a deal, says Pakistan
The agreement, confirmed by Trump, is set to be signed on June 19 in Switzerland.
Editor’s note:
We launched this publication to bring you reporting from inside Iran and reporting that focuses on people to help you go beyond the headlines.
Yesterday, we took you inside the room where Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran was made.
Today, a deal was reached.
But this is not the end of the story. It’s the beginning of a new and far more consequential phase. The real diplomacy starts now.
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Over 106 days after the U.S. and Israel launched their first strikes on Iran, sparking a war across the Middle East and a global economic conundrum, they have reached a deal, said Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and confirmed by Trump. Tehran has yet to comment.
After the paywall:
-The rounds of negotiations that led to this agreement;
-What still needs to happen for the war to be officially over?
-The G7 Summit, the World Cup, and the timing of this deal.