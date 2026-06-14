Editor’s note:

We launched this publication to bring you reporting from inside Iran and reporting that focuses on people to help you go beyond the headlines.

Yesterday, we took you inside the room where Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran was made.

Today, a deal was reached.

But this is not the end of the story. It’s the beginning of a new and far more consequential phase. The real diplomacy starts now.

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