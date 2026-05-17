Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Nahum Wengrov's avatar
Nahum Wengrov
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I am a paid subscriber, because I enjoy reading your reporting.

About the Iran War Dispatches content, I like the most the in-depth reporting. Keep doing that. New flashes are less important to me.

Nothing about your content disappoints me or makes me want to stop reading, but my reading time is limited, so often I just skim the headlines of your reports. That doesn't make them less valuable to me.

You ask: What aspects of Iran—or the regions the conflict affects—do you feel are missing from coverage? -- Well, I just wish you could provide more of what you are doing. It looks like you are better situated to report about Ukraine, but face difficulties regarding Iran. Perhaps recruiting an enthisiastioc and competent reporter who speaks fluent Farsi could enhance your staff in this regard. But such people who can provide unbiased reporting are probably hard to find.

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