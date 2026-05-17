How can we improve our reporting for you?
We opened an HQ in the region just hours after the war kicked off, and now, it’s time for some reflection. Tell us what we’re doing well, and what’s missing.
Editor’s note:
We have been covering the war in Iran since the day it started, and we want to make sure our coverage resonates with you, our readers. As the conflict in the Middle East unfolds, we are reflecting on how we are covering it, and your opinion matters!
Open-ended questions: Share your answers in the comments!
Not a paid subscriber yet? Why? What’s holding you back?
What about the Iran War Dispatches content do you like the most? What should we keep doing more of?
What about our content disappoints you most or makes you want to stop reading?
What aspects of Iran—or the regions the conflict affects—do you feel are missing from coverage?
SURVEY QUESTIONS:
Thank you for choosing to read Iran War Dispatches. We are committed to bringing you personal voices from people living through this war, despite the widespread internet blackout in Iran. Your support is invaluable.
Stay safe out there.
Best,
Tim
I am a paid subscriber, because I enjoy reading your reporting.
About the Iran War Dispatches content, I like the most the in-depth reporting. Keep doing that. New flashes are less important to me.
Nothing about your content disappoints me or makes me want to stop reading, but my reading time is limited, so often I just skim the headlines of your reports. That doesn't make them less valuable to me.
You ask: What aspects of Iran—or the regions the conflict affects—do you feel are missing from coverage? -- Well, I just wish you could provide more of what you are doing. It looks like you are better situated to report about Ukraine, but face difficulties regarding Iran. Perhaps recruiting an enthisiastioc and competent reporter who speaks fluent Farsi could enhance your staff in this regard. But such people who can provide unbiased reporting are probably hard to find.