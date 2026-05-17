Editor’s note: We have been covering the war in Iran since the day it started, and we want to make sure our coverage resonates with you, our readers. As the conflict in the Middle East unfolds, we are reflecting on how we are covering it, and your opinion matters!

Open-ended questions: Share your answers in the comments!

Not a paid subscriber yet? Why? What’s holding you back? What about the Iran War Dispatches content do you like the most? What should we keep doing more of? What about our content disappoints you most or makes you want to stop reading? What aspects of Iran—or the regions the conflict affects—do you feel are missing from coverage?

SURVEY QUESTIONS:

Thank you for choosing to read Iran War Dispatches. We are committed to bringing you personal voices from people living through this war, despite the widespread internet blackout in Iran. Your support is invaluable.

Stay safe out there.

Best,

Tim