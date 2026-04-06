Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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SueJ's avatar
SueJ
17m

I'm still a paid subscriber to your Counteroffensive substack, Tim, but I can't afford both. If you're discontinuing your Ukraine substack account, let me know and I'll switch when the current subscription expires.

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1 reply by Tim Mak
Bill Thames's avatar
Bill Thames
1h

I would suggest putting the round ups at the top with the human interest story following the round ups. As to keeping the round ups or not, the human interest stories are excellent, but the reason I subscribed to your newsletter is for the round ups.

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