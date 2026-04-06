Help us understand your needs!
We're always trying to improve. At Iran War Dispatches, we want to know what you value from your subscription.
Since the beginning of the war, we’ve been posting daily.
When we don’t have reported human interest stories, we do a news roundup that summarizes the latest events of the previous 8-12 hours so you’re up to speed.
Should we focus on our unique reporting, or does the roundup have value for you?
Why do you read us? There are a ton of sources for news — but you’re one of our valuable readers. What draws you here?
We have a relatively low paid subscriber conversion rate. If you’re not a paid subscriber, why not?
Your subscription goes towards fuel, body armor and salaries for reporters on the ground in the region. It’s not too late to upgrade to support our wartime journalism! Click here!
If there’s anything we’re not doing that we could be doing, let me know! What's one thing that would make Iran War Dispatches more valuable to you? Leave your response in the comments.
You can always write me via my personal email here with comments or questions.
Best,
Tim Mak
Editor, Iran War Dispatches
I'm still a paid subscriber to your Counteroffensive substack, Tim, but I can't afford both. If you're discontinuing your Ukraine substack account, let me know and I'll switch when the current subscription expires.
I would suggest putting the round ups at the top with the human interest story following the round ups. As to keeping the round ups or not, the human interest stories are excellent, but the reason I subscribed to your newsletter is for the round ups.