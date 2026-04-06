Since the beginning of the war, we’ve been posting daily.

When we don’t have reported human interest stories, we do a news roundup that summarizes the latest events of the previous 8-12 hours so you’re up to speed.

Should we focus on our unique reporting, or does the roundup have value for you?

Why do you read us? There are a ton of sources for news — but you’re one of our valuable readers. What draws you here?

We have a relatively low paid subscriber conversion rate. If you’re not a paid subscriber, why not?

Your subscription goes towards fuel, body armor and salaries for reporters on the ground in the region. It’s not too late to upgrade to support our wartime journalism! Click here!

If there’s anything we’re not doing that we could be doing, let me know! What's one thing that would make Iran War Dispatches more valuable to you? Leave your response in the comments.

You can always write me via my personal email here with comments or questions.

Best,

Tim Mak

Editor, Iran War Dispatches