Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Paula's avatar
Paula
2d

Many years ago I took a finance class in which the first week of 2 was about the history of money. Or what was considered money when purchasing things. Two points has always stood out to me. 1) the dominance of the US dollar is not permanent. History teaches us that nothing is permanent. 2) and please remember this is based on a decades old memory. The stock exchange exists because people, in the street, were betting on the future and prospects of American companies. It was so popular that it became difficult to control and police. So they were given an ultimatum forcing them to develop rules and behave legitimately. So they moved inside and developed the stock exchange system. It’s not a perfect system but it works to the benefit, mostly, for everyone good or bad. This makes me think of cryptocurrency as much aligned, dark, and with a lot of illegality associated with it. Yet it still sticks around and provides a lot of positive options to people who need it. Just like this story illustrates.

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MARGIE JOAN's avatar
MARGIE JOAN
3d

I really loved this article Jacqueline. Learned a lot and really interesting. Where did you meet this guy?

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