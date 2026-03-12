Bulwark's JVL x Tim Mak: Get off the ledge, but maybe enjoy the view a bit

Ecological pressures: The current war in Iran is rooted in deeper structural pressures, particularly environmental and economic stress. The ‘black rain’ in Iran threatens to worsen this.



Severe drought has undermined water access, driven inflation, and worsened living conditions, contributing to protests and broader unrest. The recent bombings should be understood as the culmination of long-building pressures inside Iranian society.



Don’t count on the Iranian regime’s ‘appearance’ of stability: Authoritarian regimes are brittle: they can appear stable until they collapse suddenly. Morale is key: collapse usually comes from internal defections rather than external military pressure.



That said — Iran’s regime, while weakened, still retains powerful coercive institutions with hundreds of thousands of personnel, such as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Moreover, the regime’s earlier crackdown on protests killed many of the activists who might otherwise have mobilized during the current war, meaning the internal opposition capable of triggering regime collapse has been severely diminished.

