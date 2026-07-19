Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Myra Jennings's avatar
Myra Jennings
17h

Naz’s story is so incredibly hopeful. The determination to create cheerful, colorful clothing is a reminder to us in the US. Stay busy and determined to overcome the obstacles in the US to make Iran and the world better for all people.

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Carol Navarrete's avatar
Carol Navarrete
9h

As to a ground invasion by US troops, I think Trump will not commit to that before midterm elections are over given how unpopular this war is, including among Republicans. Hegseth isn't helping with his testosterone enhancing nonsense and subtle glorification of sexual assault. After the midterms, in order to bolster troop levels, he might have to reinstitute the draft, which would be REALLY unpopular going into the 2028 presidential election. But this wouldn't be the only time Trump has thrown his own party under the bus for his personal gratification.

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