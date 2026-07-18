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The U.S. military announced that two U.S. soldiers have been killed and one has gone missing after Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones at a U.S. military base in Jordan on Friday. This brings the total death toll for U.S. troops killed during the war in Iran to 16.

Footage provided by the U.S Department of Defense of U.S. sea drones striking a submarine and a ship maintenance facility on July 13, 2026 in an undisclosed area of Iran. (Handout photo by U.S. Department of Defense via Getty Images)

AFTER THE PAYWALL: