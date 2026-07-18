NEWSFLASH: 2 U.S. soldiers dead, 1 missing in Jordan
Iran struck a U.S. military base in Jordan with ballistic missiles and drones after seven consecutive days of American military attacks.
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The U.S. military announced that two U.S. soldiers have been killed and one has gone missing after Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones at a U.S. military base in Jordan on Friday. This brings the total death toll for U.S. troops killed during the war in Iran to 16.
AFTER THE PAYWALL:
What civilian infrastructure have the U.S. and Iran targeted?
What targets did each party attack on Saturday?
What has Iran’s Supreme Leader said about the recent attacks?