Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Kirsten Koepsel's avatar
Kirsten Koepsel
1h

Tim and crew -- I so greatly appreciate you all providing these updates. Here in the US it can take awhile for the news to be released.

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Lee's avatar
Lee
2h

Any update on the Russian oil sanction waver set to expire Monday?

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