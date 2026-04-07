NEWSFLASH: U.S. agrees to two-week ceasefire
Pakistan proposed the ceasefire just hours before Trump’s deadline that he would bring “hell” to Iran.
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Just over an hour before Trump’s 8 p.m. deadline, after which he said the “whole civilization will die tonight,” he agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran.