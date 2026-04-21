Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Joanna Crandell's avatar
Joanna Crandell
5h

Thank you for providing news from local people on the ground. It is dangerous work but the perspective is essential to counter the reports coming from MSM.

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Carol Navarrete's avatar
Carol Navarrete
7h

Thanks for the information about Isfahan, The year I lived in Iran (many years ago), I visited there and was impressed by the ancient buildings and the engineering that went into them. They are real treasures which I hope won't be destroyed in this war. This is also true of Shiraz, and the buildings in Tajrish north of Tehran proper. There are so many marvelous sites that would be lost to humanity if they are destroyed.

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