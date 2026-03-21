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OUR LEAD STORY:

Young people gather outside a restaurant in Erbil to light the traditional Nowruz bonfire.The fires of Nowruz represent the end of the winter darkness. Photo by Christopher Allbritton.

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region of Iraq —

Eid-al-Fitr and Nowruz. Iranian and Iraqi Kurds. One city.

The first day of Eid-al-Fitr is one of Islam’s biggest holidays because it marks the end of Ramadan.

But it’s often quiet until the evening, like Christmas morning might be in America.

Muslims spend time with their families at home and the streets are mostly empty. The quiet should mean that everyone is home, everyone is safe, everyone is together.

But this year, that quiet was also that of disconnected phones, fires that weren’t lit, tables that weren’t set.

Instead of dancing around bonfires in traditional Kurdish clothes and celebrating Kurdish legends of resistance to tyranny, Shiwa Hassanpour, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd and a human rights activist in Erbil, spent most of Nowruz, the traditional Iranian new year, watching the news.

The war between the United States and Iran is entering its fourth week, and two important holidays, Eid-al-Fitr and Nowruz, are falling on the same day for the first time in decades, or perhaps longer.