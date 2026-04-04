Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Rebecca Weller's avatar
Rebecca Weller
1d

A fascinating portrait of the toll of war through the eyes of Elias…the flattening of social distinctions among refugees; the distinction of tents based on where the refugees have come from; and the hookah that reappears in Elias’ life only to be broken. Thank you for helping us see this tragic war in such a human way.

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Cathi Connelly's avatar
Cathi Connelly
1d

Ian, Great job on this piece. I could feel the family's despair. Please take care of yourself and teh rest of the team. You are providing a bird eye view of the war front.

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