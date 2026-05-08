Editor’s note: The last 24 hours have likely flooded you with news from the Iran war. Strikes amidst a ceasefire? Hits on ships in the Strait of Hormuz? We’re here to help you make sense of it all with our news roundups. Subscribe now for free!

The latest news at this hour:

U.S. HITS TANKER AND TARGETS IN SOUTHERN IRAN: On Thursday, U.S. military vessels attacked Iran’s Southern coast — explosions were heard on the island of Qeshm and in Bandar Abbas. Iran also claimed that the U.S. fired on Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz, which prompted an Iranian retaliation. Iran said the strikes were carried out in coordination with another country, but left the country unnamed

The U.S. said that it was targeting Iranian military facilities, responding to previous Iranian attacks on U.S. warships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

On the same night, Iran’s government news agency IRNA reported that Tehran’s air defense was active last night over western Tehran after two loud explosions on Thursday night.

May 2, 2026, the Gambia-flagged tanker vessel Bili is pictured anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. (Photo by Amirhossein KHORGOOEI / ISNA / AFP via Getty Images)

…TRUMP: STRIKES WERE JUST A “LOVE TAP”: Iran has accused the U.S. of violating the ceasefire between the two countries. Meanwhile, Trump has said that the U.S. attacks along Iran’s southern coast were just a “love tap” and that the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. remains intact.

Trump also said that there will be no need to wonder if the ceasefire is over, because if it is, “you’ll just have to look at one big glow coming out of Iran,” and pressured Tehran to sign a deal “FAST.”

UAE REPORTS FRESH IRANIAN ATTACKS: Soon after the U.S.-Iran escalation, the UAE air defense systems intercepted two ballistic missiles and three drones. Three people sustained injuries.

This is the second mid-ceasefire attack from Iran on the UAE — the first being earlier this week on Tuesday. Since the start of Iranian strikes, the UAE has repelled a total of more than 2,800 projectiles of various types. Overall casualties stand at 230 wounded and 13 killed, ten of whom were civilians. The Defense Ministry said its armed forces remain on full combat alert.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing, May 6, 2026. (Photo by Cai Yang/Xinhua via Getty Images)

BEIJING CONFIRMS ATTACK ON TANKER WITH CHINESE CREW: Beijing confirmed that a vessel with Chinese nationals on board came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said no crew casualties had been reported so far, but expressed “deep concern” over the threat to shipping in the zone of the Middle East conflict.

China is one of the world’s top buyers of Iranian oil, and its imports in March went largely unaffected by the war, according to Reuters.

U.S.-PROPOSED IRAN RESOLUTION COULD FACE CHINA/RUSSIA VETO:

Russia and China are expected to exercise their UN veto power now that the U.S. is asking for international support on a resolution to demand Tehran stop assaults and mining the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters.

Trump is scheduled to visit China next week, largely to discuss Iran, and this potential veto could complicate the productivity of this diplomatic trip.

Stay safe out there!

Best,

Kateryna