Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Brad D's avatar
Brad D
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Today there are news reports that Iran struck two UAE tankers, injuring Indian and Ukrainian sailors. Iran doesn’t seem to get that Trump will respond irrationally to every attack.

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