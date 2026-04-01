Editor’s note: This war started on the last day of February. It is now April 1. We will not stop keeping you informed with consistent news roundups and original reporting. If you want more, support us. Subscribe today!

The latest news at this hour:

UAE READY TO FIGHT TO REOPEN STRAIT OF HORMUZ: The UAE has informed the U.S. and other allies of its readiness to join a multinational naval force to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Abu Dhabi is lobbying dozens of countries to create the “Hormuz Security Force” and, together with Bahrain, is pushing for a UN Security Council resolution authorizing the use of “all necessary means.”

The Strait of Hormuz. Picture by Renée Rigdon and Annette Choi, CNN.

U.S. COULD END WAR IN 2-3 WEEKS: Trump told reporters that the U.S. will leave Iran very soon, in about two to three weeks, with or without a deal, according to the Wall Street Journal. Trump claimed the U.S. has largely succeeded in limiting Iran’s nuclear ambitions and is now “finishing the job.” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran has the “necessary will” to end the war, but seeks guarantees that the conflict would not be repeated.

AMERICAN JOURNALIST SHELLY KITTLESON KIDNAPPED IN BAGHDAD: American freelance journalist Shelly Kittleson, who has written for Al-Monitor, Foreign Policy, Politico, and the BBC, has been kidnapped in Baghdad. The U.S. State Department has confirmed that the suspect, detained by Iraqi security forces, has ties to the pro-Iranian group Kataib Hezbollah. Kittleson had been repeatedly warned of the threat, including on Monday evening.

The FBI, the National Security Council, the State Department, Delta Force, and Iraqi counterterrorism services are involved in the search.

US journalist Shelly Kittleson poses for a picture in Baghdad on March 31, 2026, the day she was kidnapped by a suspected Iranian-backed Iraqi armed group. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP TELLS ALLIES TO SOLVE THEIR OWN OIL PROBLEMS: Trump wrote on Truth Social: “All those countries that cannot get fuel through the Strait of Hormuz, such as the United Kingdom, which refused to participate in the destruction of the Iranian regime — finally muster the courage, go to the strait, and just TAKE IT. The U.S. will no longer be here to help you.”

U.S. gas prices crossed the $4-per-gallon mark that same day, for the first time since 2022. Trump is shifting responsibility for the Strait of Hormuz onto his allies.

Trump’s Truth Social post on Tuesday

HOUTHIS CLAIM MISSILE STRIKE ON ISRAEL, WARN OF FURTHER ESCALATION: Yemen’s Houthi group said it targeted “sensitive sites” in southern Israel with a salvo of ballistic missiles in a joint operation with Iran and Hezbollah, reported Al Jazeera. Spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed the attack was successful and warned of possible direct military intervention if new forces join the U.S. and Israel against Tehran.

IRANIAN MISSILE HITS QATAR-LEASED OIL TANKER: An oil tanker leased to state-owned QatarEnergy was struck by a cruise missile in Qatari waters, the defense ministry said. Iran launched the three missiles, two of which were intercepted, with no casualties reported. The conflict has knocked out around 17% of Qatar’s liquefied natural gas export capacity, threatening energy supplies to Europe and Asia.

Editor’s note: This war started on the last day of February. It is now April 1. We will not stop keeping you informed with consistent news roundups and original reporting. If you want more, support us. Subscribe today!

Stay safe out there!

Best,

Oleksandra