Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
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That is awful news about the journalist. Do we trust the US State Department assessment that Shelly Kittleson has ties to the pro-Iranian group Kataib Hezbollah? What do you know of that group? Why would they have ties with Shelly? I will hope to hear more about this.

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