Editor’s note: It’s Monday, but the news cycle is anything but slow. With fast-developing events across the Strait of Hormuz, there’s a lot unfolding that requires close attention. We’re here to keep you updated in real time, so you don’t miss what matters. All you need to do to stay informed is subscribe.

The latest news at this hour:



TRUMP, U.S. ‘OPERATION FREEDOM’ TO RESCUE STRANDED SHIPS IN HORMUZ: President Donald Trump announced ‘Project Freedom’, a U.S. mission to escort ships stuck in the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a “humanitarian gesture,” Bloomberg reported. The operation will use guided-missile destroyers, aircraft, and drones to aid vessels whose crews are reportedly running out of food and were described by Trump as “victims of circumstance”.

The move has heightened tensions as Iran threatens to attack U.S. forces that enter the strait, while reports of new ship strikes and mine risks persist.

Ships anchored near the shoreline on April 22, 2026 in Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo by Getty Images.)

TANKER STRUCK AFTER TRUMP ‘OPERATION FREEDOM’ ANNOUNCEMENT: A tanker was hit by “unknown projectiles” in the Strait of Hormuz shortly after President Donald Trump announced a U.S. operation to escort stranded ships through the waterway, according to The Guardian. The UK Maritime Trade Operations said the crew were safe and the vessel was struck about 78 nautical miles north of the UAE. U.S. military officials said that no American Navy ships have been hit.

U.S. CENTCOM, U.S. WARSHIPS CROSSED HORMUZ STRAIT: U.S. Central Command has said on Monday that U.S. warships are currently in the Persian Gulf after successfully crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters reported on Monday, citing Iranian officials, that Iran has struck U.S. warships with missiles. The U.S. dismissed claims of U.S. Navy ships being struck by Iran.

NATO, U.S. FRUSTRATED OVER LACK OF EU SUPPORT FOR IRAN WAR: At the European Political Community in Yerevan, Armenia, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte acknowledged that the U.S. is disappointed by the lack of EU support for the Iran war. Rutte, however, pointed to joint initiative between France and the U.K. to build a coalition to reopen the Strait, reported Bloomberg.

EU leaders, including Emmanuel Macron, backed reopening the waterway but ruled out military involvement under unclear conditions. Other European leaders have strongly criticised U.S. activities with regards to Iran, with Germany Chancellor Merz recently saying that the U.S. was being “humiliated” in peace talks with Iran. Tensions between NATO and the U.S. have been on the rise since Trump became president. Trump has previously criticized Europe for “freeloading” and the U.S. recently announced it would withdraw 5,000 troops from bases in Germany.

SRI LANKA RETURNS IRANIAN SURVIVORS FROM U.S. TORPEDO STRIKE: Sri Lanka has sent back 238 Iranian sailors, including 32 injured in a U.S. submarine torpedo strike that sank the warship IRIS Dena in early March, reported AP News. Sri Lankan defence officials said most remaining crew members from a second vessel were repatriated earlier this week after completing procedures.

The U.S. torpedo attack occurred as the Iranian warship IRIS Dena returned from joint exercises with the Indian Navy. The strike took place amid a broader U.S. military campaign against Iran’s forces.

Sri Lankan authorities reported recovering 87 bodies and treating wounded sailors, while a second Iranian ship later docked in Sri Lanka after reporting technical issues.

Healthcare workers carry the bodies of Iranian sailors who died in a U.S. torpedo attack off Sri Lanka’s southern coast, at the mortuary of the Karapitiya hospital in Galle, Sri Lanka on March 4, 2026. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP via Getty Images)

IRAN WARNED FOREIGN MILITARY FORCES WILL BE ATTACKED ON ENTRY INTO STRAIT OF HORMUZ: Iran’s military has warned that U.S. or any other foreign armed forces will be attacked if they enter the Strait of Hormuz, reiterating that any vessels transiting the strait must coordinate movements with with Tehran, reported The Guardian. Iran added that its forces will “respond harshly” to any perceived threat and urged commercial vessels.

The warning follows a map released by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards navy on Monday, which marked the operational control over the strait.

Screenshot of a post from Iran International on X , showing the map released by the IRGC.

U.S. TO HAND OVERCREW FROM SEIZED IRANIAN SHIP TO IRAN VIA PAKISTAN: The United States has transferred 22 crew members, from an Iranian container ship seized by the U.S., to Pakistan., The crewmen are set to be handed over to Iranian authorities as, according to Islamabad, a “confidence-building measure,” reported Reuters.

The U.S. had accused the vessel of violating the U.S. naval blockade, saying that the crew failed to respond to repeated warnings before the seizure. Iran condemned the move as illegal and demanded their release. The ship will be moved to Pakistani waters for repairs and return.

Stay safe out there!

Best,

Anastasiia