Editor’s note: Parts of this roundup include original reporting directly from our journalists in the region. For first-hand, on-the-ground reporting, subscribe below. It’s free!

The latest news at this hour:

TRUMP SAYS WAR PRETTY MUCH COMPLETE: Trump told CBS on Monday, “I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” and that the U.S. is way ahead of schedule, which he initially said was 4-5 weeks long. But others struck a different tone: Hegseth said that Tuesday would bring the most jets and bombers against Iran, and the DoD said the campaign had only just begun.

Behind the scenes, some of Trump’s advisors are urging him to look for an “exit plan,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

…AND GOLD PRICES SUGGEST INVESTORS MIGHT BELIEVE HIM: Gold prices fell more than 1% after Trump said the Middle East conflict could end “very soon,” easing pressure on oil markets. This signals that investors are moving from safe-haven assets back to risk-on assets, perhaps trusting Trump’s words.

Donald Trump speaks about war with Iran at a news conference at Trump National Doral Miami on March 9, 2026. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

TOXIC BLACK RAIN: After Israeli strikes on oil and gas facilities in Tehran last weekend, the World Health Organization is warning that the “black rain”—rainfall darkened by oil and toxic pollutants—could cause respiratory problems. Our sources in Tehran say people are staying indoors and wearing masks outside, reporting black residue coating cars parked in the open.

Dark smoke clouds engulf destroyed vehicles near an ongoing fire following an overnight airstrike on the Shahran oil refinery in northwestern Tehran on March 8, 2026. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

IRAN MISSILES DAMAGE BASE HOSTING GERMAN TROOPS IN JORDAN: A German military camp at the Al-Azraq air base in Jordan was targeted by Iranian ballistic missiles overnight, according to Der Spiegel.

Iran has previously targeted U.S. and allied bases in the region, but this appears to be the first time a site hosting German troops has come under direct attack. The missile damaged a building, but no casualties were reported, and it remains unclear whether the missiles struck the base directly or debris fell after an interception.

U.S. USED 30 MILITARY ASSETS IN FIRST 10 DAYS OF IRAN WAR: The U.S. military has used about 30 types of weapons systems in the first 10 days of its campaign against Iran, including bombers, fighter jets, THAAD missile defense, and HIMARS rockets, according to U.S. Central Command.

Operation Epic Fury has struck more than 5,000 targets and damaged or destroyed over 50 Iranian ships since its start on February 28.

U.S. Central Command lays out assets used and targets in graphics on Twitter. Screenshot of @CENTCOM on Twitter.

INDIA’S STEELMAKERS WARN 50% PRODUCTION CUTS: Small steel producers in India warn they may cut production by up to 50% as the war disrupts LNG supplies from the Middle East. Several gas suppliers have already restricted deliveries to industry.

Rising coal and freight costs are adding pressure, forcing companies like Friends Steel Group and Triveni Iron and Steel Industries to reconsider prices and production plans.

RED CROSS LAUNCHES OVER $50M EMERGENCY APPEAL FOR IRAN: The funds would go towards humanitarian needs and aim to support about five million people over the next 16 months with healthcare, shelter, water, sanitation, and mental health assistance.

Stay safe out there!

Best,

Anatasiia and Jacqueline