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The latest news at this hour:

TRUMP REJECTS IRAN PEACE PROPOSAL, OIL RISES: President Trump rejected Iran’s counteroffer on behalf of the United States’ peace proposal, calling it “totally unacceptable.” According to Iranian state media, Iran’s proposal demanded: the termination of the U.S. naval blockade, reparations for war damage, lifting sanctions imposed on Iran, and recognition of Iran’s jurisdiction over the Strait of Hormuz.

On Monday, responding to the U.S. rejection of the proposal, the spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry said the Iranian proposal was “generous and reasonable.”

NBC News correspondent Kelly O’Donnell asks U.S. President Donald Trump about Iran as he departs following a military mothers celebration in the East Room of the White House on May 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady honored America’s military mothers at the event ahead of Mother’s Day. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

ISRAELI BASE ALLEGEDLY FOUND IN IRAQI DESERT: Israel built a secret military base in the western region of Iraq called Anbar, which facilitated Israeli operations during the Iran war, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The military base was apparently found not by the Iraqi government but by a shepherd who saw helicopters and gunfire in the area.

The military base Iraq puts Iraq in a difficult position as the country has been balancing relations between the U.S. and its neighbor, Iran. The U.S. has repeatedly pressed Iraq to deal with Iran backed militias in Iraq.

SOUTH KOREA CONDEMNS HORMUZ ATTACK ON KOREAN SHIP: The South Korean Presidential Office vowed retaliation on those behind the May 4 attack on the South Korean company HMM Co. cargo ship, the Namu, in the Strait of Hormuz. Those behind the attack have yet to be identified.

The attack, which Seoul has called a violation of international law, damaged the lower part of the stern on the port side and caused a fire in the engine room.

The Presidential office of South Korea called the attack a violation of international law and stated that the commercial vessel was sailing legally in waters close to the UAE when it was attacked.

LEBANON’S PRES. AOUN CALLS TO END ISRAELI STRIKES AND CEASEFIRE VIOLATIONS: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun briefed the U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon about the upcoming meetings between Lebanon and Israel in the United States scheduled for this week.

At the meeting, he highlighted the importance of applying pressure internationally on Israel to stop ceasefire violations and attacks on Lebanon. Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon on Monday killed four people and wounded eight others, including two medics.

BRITAIN, FRANCE HOST HORMUZ DEFENSE TALKS: Britain and France have announced that a summit will be held on Tuesday at which defense ministers from over 40 countries will discuss how they can coordinate efforts to resume safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement released by the British government.

The UK Ministry of Defense recently announced that the Royal Navy will send a warship to the Middle East, which came after the French government sent the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to the region as well.

The chief editor of the hardline Iranian newspaper Kayhan said that Iran will target British and French warships because they are supporting both the U.S. and Israel. Leaders behind the initiative have clarified that the initiative is being conducted independent of both Iran and the U.S.

May 4, 2026, vessels are pictured anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. (Photo by Amir hossein KHORGOOEI / ISNA / AFP via Getty Images)

Stay safe out there!

Best,

Serafima