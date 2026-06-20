Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
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I loved reading Art’s story of 3 cultures that made him. After everything rump has thrown at the Iranian team, I hope they do really well, maybe even beat US. But I don’t know much about soccer/football

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