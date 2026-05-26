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On Monday night, a day after Trump announced that a deal with Iran was “largely negotiated,” the U.S. launched fresh strikes in the south of Iran. The strikes targeted missile launchers and boats attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a spokesman for the U.S. military.

AFTER THE PAYWALL:

-What is Iran’s response?

-What does this mean for the ongoing peace negotiations?

-What are people inside Iran saying?