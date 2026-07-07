NEWSFLASH: U.S. launches fresh strikes on Iran, says CENTCOM
Washington also revoked its waivers for Iranian oil sales — part of the recent MoU — just hours before these strikes were announced.
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The U.S. military is launching fresh strikes on Iranian targets in response to what CENTCOM says were Iranian attacks on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.