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By: David Lasky

The U.S. and Iran remotely signed the memorandum of understanding, a 14-point agreement that launches a 60-day period committed to negotiating a final deal, according to Reuters. Earlier today, Trump set the stakes high: during his press conference earlier today, live from the G7 summit in France, he repeatedly warned that he would resume military action if negotiations fail. “If it doesn’t get done in 60 days, we go back to bombing,” he said, later adding, “It’s amazing what bombs can do.”

Trump speaks at a press conference during the G7 Leaders’ Summit on June 17, 2026 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Now that the memorandum is signed, here’s what each side has promised.