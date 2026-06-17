NEWSFLASH: U.S. and Iran sign memorandum of understanding, officials say
The agreement, debunked below, launches a 60-day negotiation period over sanctions, oil exports, regional security, and Iran’s frozen assets.
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By: David Lasky
The U.S. and Iran remotely signed the memorandum of understanding, a 14-point agreement that launches a 60-day period committed to negotiating a final deal, according to Reuters. Earlier today, Trump set the stakes high: during his press conference earlier today, live from the G7 summit in France, he repeatedly warned that he would resume military action if negotiations fail. “If it doesn’t get done in 60 days, we go back to bombing,” he said, later adding, “It’s amazing what bombs can do.”
Now that the memorandum is signed, here’s what each side has promised.
After the paywall:
-How much money could Iran get from this?
-Are Iran-backed proxies in the region involved?
- Are U.S. sanctions on Iran over after 47 years?