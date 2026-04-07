NEWSFLASH: Trump threatens war crimes on ‘Hell’ day
“A whole civilization will die tonight,” he wrote. Already: strikes on Kharg Island and Israeli threats to Iranian railways.
Editor’s note:
With Trump threatening to end Iranian civilization tonight, today will be a news day worth following: subscribe to Iran War Dispatches.
The words of the U.S. president on the morning of April 7: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”
After the paywall:
- What has Trump’s “Hell” day brought so far?
- What is Kharg Island, and why should I care about it being attacked?
- How is Iran responding?