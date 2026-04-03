NEWSFLASH: Ongoing search for two in U.S. fighter jet crash over Iran
This is the first time a U.S. aircraft has gone down in enemy territory during the ongoing Iran war.
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After the paywall:
–What kind of fighter jet is it?
–What do we know about where the jet comes from?
–What claims are being made by Iranian state media?