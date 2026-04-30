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Brent crude, the international benchmark for purchasing oil, hit $126 per barrel — passing $120 for the first time since the start of the war. Prices were $73.93 at the outset of the conflict.

After the paywall:

-When was the last time Brent crude prices were this high?

-Why is this happening today, of all days?

-What happens next in the Strait of Hormuz?