NEWSFLASH: Iran withdraws from peace talks
Following Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, Iran will not pursue peace talks, Iranian state-affiliated media reported.
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Iran is now moving away from peace talks with the U.S. and will, along with its allies, block the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab El-Mandeb, Iranian state-affiliated media Tasnim reported. Iran cited Israel’s strikes on Lebanon as the reason behind the withdrawal.
After the paywall:
What has been the recent “dramatic shift” in Israel’s policy?
How have the U.S-Iran peace talks progressed so far?
Where is the Bab El-Mandeb Strait? And why is it important?
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