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Iran is now moving away from peace talks with the U.S. and will, along with its allies, block the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab El-Mandeb, Iranian state-affiliated media Tasnim reported. Iran cited Israel’s strikes on Lebanon as the reason behind the withdrawal.

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