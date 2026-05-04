NEWSFLASH: Iran, U.S. launch strikes as ceasefire frays
Strikes at sea and in the Gulf signal the April truce is breaking down.
Editor’s note:
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The United Arab Emirates said it detected incoming missiles and UAVs from Iran today, marking the first wave of attacks since the April 8 ceasefire.
Iran has not taken ownership of the strikes.
After the paywall:
- Both sides report fresh strikes in the Strait of Hormuz, too;
- Inside the America’s “Project Freedom,” which aims to move ships through the strait;
- What triggered the renewed fighting in the Middle East?