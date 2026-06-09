NEWSFLASH: Iran shoots down U.S. helicopter over Strait of Hormuz, Trump says
Its two crew members were rescued to safety after spending two hours in the water off the coast of Oman.
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Iran shot down an Apache helicopter that was patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, according to U.S. President Donald Trump. He added that the U.S. must respond.
After the paywall:
- How did the crew get rescued, and how long did it take?
- Is Iran claiming responsibility, too?
- How will the U.S. respond?