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Iran shot down an Apache helicopter that was patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, according to U.S. President Donald Trump. He added that the U.S. must respond.

A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter is displayed on the National Mall in on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)