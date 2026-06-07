NEWSFLASH: Iran fires first missiles toward Israel since April ceasefire
This comes after Israel launched strikes on Beirut’s suburbs just hours prior.
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For the first time since the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. started on April 8, Iran has launched missiles toward northern Israel. The attacks come just hours after Israeli strikes on the outskirts of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
After the paywall:
-Isn’t there a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, too?
-The details of a renewed ceasefire earlier this week;
-What Iranian officials said leading up to the attack.