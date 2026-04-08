NEWSFLASH: Iran ceasefire unraveling, Hormuz closed
The fragile agreement made between the U.S., Israel and Iran—mediated by Pakistan—already seems to be falling apart.
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Iran is saying that three clauses of the 10-point peace proposal have already been violated by continued fighting in Lebanon, a drone in Iranian airspace, and denial of Iran’s right to enrichment.
After the paywall:
–The basis for Iran’s decision to close the Strait of Hormuz again
–A live look at the naval traffic in the strait
–What’s happening in Lebanon, a key sticking point in the Iranian decision-making.