Four of six crew members on a U.S. military refueling aircraft are dead after it crashed in western Iraq, according to U.S. Central Command, the Pentagon headquarters in charge of the Middle East.

CENTCOM announces four deaths on refueling aircraft that went down in western Iraq. Screenshot from @CENTCOM on Twitter.

CENTCOM initially issued a statement that it was aware that an aircraft went down in western Iraq and that it was not caused by hostile or friendly fire. They also said the incident involved a second aircraft, which landed safely, and that a search and rescue mission was ongoing.

This kind of aircraft, the KC-135, is typically used to refuel other planes midair, extending their range. It’s a critical and less-noticed component of what allows the U.S. military to project air power around the world.

A Boeing C-135 Stratotanker / Stratolifter military aircraft known as KC-135 spotted on March 2, 2026. This is the same type of aircraft that went down over western Iraq. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Before this incident, seven U.S. soldiers had been confirmed killed during the war in Iran. This latest incident raised the U.S. military death toll up to 11.

140 servicemen had been injured and 8 more had been seriously injured since the start of the Iran war, the Pentagon said in a statement earlier this week.

Previously, three U.S. fighter jets were downed in friendly fire accidents over Kuwait, but there were no casualties.

The Iranian government claims that inside Iran has passed 1,300. IWD is unable to independently verify these figures.