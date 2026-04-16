NEWSFLASH: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon in effect as of 5pm EST
The deal follows rare Washington talks, but worries linger about Hezbollah's compliance.
Editor’s note:
While Donald Trump announced the ceasefire earlier today, Iran War Dispatches awaited confirmation from Israel and Lebanon before bringing you the full story.
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Effective at 5pm EST, Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, according to Trump and confirmed by Netanyahu.