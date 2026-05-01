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The latest news at this hour:

NEW PEACE PROPOSAL FROM IRAN MAY EMERGE TODAY: A new peace plan could be unveiled by Iran via Pakistan as early as today, according to sources. Pakistan, which hosted the first round of direct talks between the U.S. and Iran, has been passing proposals between the two players behind the scenes, experts say. President Donald Trump says only he and a few others know the current state of negotiations, indicating that negotiations are still ongoing despite the impression that they have reached a dead end. On the other hand, the Iranian modified peace proposal may be made public today.

U.S. President Donald Trump consulted his top national security advisers on Monday about a new Iranian proposal to end the ongoing war, which has been stalled for some time.

A commuter rides past a billboard for the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 13, 2026 a day after Iran and the United States failed to reach an agreement to end the war in the Middle East. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP via Getty Images)

HORMUZ BLOCKADE FORCES ALTERNATIVE TRADE ROUTES: Ships are diverting through the Suez Canal to ports such as Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, which has become a major logistics hub, following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Cargo is then trucked along desert routes to Gulf destinations such as Sharjah, Bahrain, and Kuwait, which have been deprived of sea access for two months. Shipping companies are also diverting to other ports and land routes such as Sohar in Oman and Khor Fakkan and Fujairah in the UAE.

These alternate pipelines will not cover all of Saudi Arabia’s and the UAE’s pre-war exports — both countries still will rely on the Strait of Hormuz unless the land routes are widely expanded, according to France 24.

TRUMP CONSIDERS ITALY, SPAIN TROOP CUTS: Trump is considering withdrawing American soldiers from NATO allies Italy and Spain, countries that have been opposing the ongoing Iran war since its outset. Trump also suggested reducing America’s troop strength in Germany following Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s critique that his policy in Iran was embarrassing to America. The president’s rebuttal: the Iran war is making the world a safer place, including in those European countries.

U.S. NAVY SEEKS AI MINE SOLUTIONS: Domino Data Lab, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company, has won a $100 million deal to upgrade the Navy’s use of AI for mine detection. The program makes adapting to novel mine designs quicker by reducing the update period from months to only days. “The ability to deploy quickly into contested waters is enabled by the technology,” Thomas Robinson, Domino COO, noted. The contract award demonstrates that the U.S. Navy is increasing its use of AI to detect Iranian mines in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping passages. Mine detection will be critical to any operation that reopens the strait for safe passage.

U.S. forces patrol the Arabian Sea near M/V Touska on April 20, 2026, after firing upon the Iranian-flagged vessel that the U.S. accused of attempting to violate the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports near the Strait of Hormuz. (Handout Photo by the U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

SOUTHERN LEBANON IS UNDER ATTACK BY ISRAEL: Despite an ongoing ceasefire signed on April 16, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reported that Israeli strikes killed 17 people and injured 35, nine of which were children, on Thursday. The Israel government claimed that the strikes targeted Hezbollah infrastructure. Hezbollah stated that it had also carried out attacks against Israeli military personnel in southern Lebanon.

IRAN LABOR OFFICIAL WARNS OF LAYOFFS: A senior labor official has warned of a looming wave of layoffs as economic pressures intensify in Iran, according to Iran International. Alireza Mahjoub, an Iranian Labour Ministry official, said workforce reductions and dismissals linked with the conflict are expected to rise over the year, while expressing hope that the government can take steps to limit unemployment and support affected workers. Iran’s economy has come under pressure as oil exports have been heavily disrupted from the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports.

A shop owner counts Iranian banknotes at a store in Tehran in January 2026. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images)

Stay safe out there!

Best,

Serafima