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The latest news at this hour:

KUWAIT’S LARGEST OIL REFINERY ATTACKED AGAIN: Iranian drones attacked the Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery in Kuwait for the second day in a row, sparking fires. The refinery processes approximately 730,000 barrels of oil per day. Kuwait’s national oil company reported that several power units have been shut down. There are no casualties.

These strikes are part of a broader Iranian campaign against oil infrastructure in the Gulf countries, including an attack on the Mina Abdullah oil refinery in Kuwait.

… WHILE TRUMP AND NETANYAHU BUTT HEADS OVER ENERGY STRIKES: President Trump said he spoke with President Netanyahu and told him not to carry out further attacks on Iran’s oil and gas facilities. Netanyahu responded, “President Trump asked us to hold off on future attacks, and we’re holding out.”

Netanyahu also said that Israel “acted alone” when it struck Iran’s South Pars gas field, which supplies 80% of the country’s domestic natural gas needs.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference in Jerusalem on March 19, 2026. Photo by Ronen Zvulun / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

U.S. CONSIDERS OCCUPYING KHARG ISLAND: Due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the rapid rise in oil prices, the Trump administration is considering plans to occupy or blockade Kharg Island in order to pressure Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported.

The island processes 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports; if approved, the plan would require additional troops and further weaken Iran’s military capabilities.

Satellite view of Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Iran. Photo by Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2024

U.S. MAY LIFT SANCTIONS ON IRANIAN OIL STUCK AT SEA: As Washington seeks to curb rising oil prices following Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. may lift sanctions on Iranian oil stranded on tankers at sea, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

According to Bessent, there are currently about 140 million barrels of oil at sea. The U.S. recently allowed the sale of Russian oil that was subject to sanctions and stranded on tankers at sea.

IRAN DESTROYED 17% OF QATAR’S LNG EXPORT CAPACITY: The CEO of QatarEnergy and Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy told Reuters that Iranian attacks destroyed 17% of Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity, resulting in an annual revenue loss of $20 billion and jeopardizing supplies to Europe and Asia.

Repairs to the damaged facilities will halt the production of 12.8 million tons of LNG for 3–5 years. The company will be forced to declare force majeure on long-term contracts for up to five years.

IRANIANS MARK THE PERSIAN NEW YEAR, WHILE ISRAEL HITS TEHRAN: Overnight, Israel launched airstrikes on Tehran, while Iran launched missile strikes on Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Iran is celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year, today.

Iranians shop in preparation for Nowruz celebration. Tehran, Iran. March 19, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

UAE ARRESTS MEMBERS OF HEZBOLLAH-RUN “TERRORIST NETWORK”: Security forces in the United Arab Emirates have dismantled a “terrorist network” financed and directed by the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Iran, arresting its members.

The network operated under a fictitious commercial cover and was involved in “money laundering, terrorist financing, and threats to national security.”

UKRAINE DEPLOYS AIR DEFENSE UNITS TO MIDDLE EAST: Ukrainian units will protect critical and civilian infrastructure, said Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, following a visit to the region.

Specifically, these countries include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan. According to Umerov, further steps for “long-term cooperation in the field of security” have been outlined with each of these countries.

Stay safe out there!

Best,

Tania Novakivska