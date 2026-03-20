Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Roger W Waak's avatar
Roger W Waak
8h

“U.S. CONSIDERS OCCUPYING KHARG ISLAND.” I fear for all the US Marines, many of whom will end up at the bottom of the Persian Gulf. When will we, the US, ever learn? Apparently, not in my lifetime.

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