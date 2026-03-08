Editor’s note: The succession of the Iranian regime is one we’ve been tracking closely… and one you deserve to follow in real time. Stay ahead of the news with us and subscribe for free now!

Iran’s Assembly of Experts named Mojtaba Khamenei, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s second-eldest son, as the next Supreme Leader of Iran, according to state media.

Son of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, at a demonstration to mark Jerusalem Day in 2019 in Tehran. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Mojtaba Khamenei has close ties with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and served in the armed forces during the Iran-Iraq war, according to the Economic Times.

Mojtaba’s father, Ali Khamenei, was killed from a strike on his compound in Tehran within the first 24 hours of the war. Khamenei’s son-in-law, daughter, and grandchild were also killed, and his wife died two days later from injuries she sustained during the attack. On Sunday, Trump told ABC that U.S. strikes had taken out the “second or third place” candidate for successor.

Ali Khamenei was reportedly against the idea of his son becoming his successor, according to the Washington Post, but in recent days, Mojtaba has emerged as the most likely successor.

On March 3, earlier this week, Israel struck Iran’s Assembly of Experts building in Qom during the supposed election of the Supreme Leader’s succession. The assembly has been meeting remotely ever since and indicated that this announcement was coming soon.

Less than 24 hours before Mojtaba’s position was announced, the IDF warned that it would target Ali Khamenei’s successor.

U.S. attacks have decimated Iranian government and military infrastructure, taking out top officials, including the Iranian defense minister and commander-in-chief of the IRGC, among others.