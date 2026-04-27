Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Brenda Kurland's avatar
Brenda Kurland
11h

Here we go again. You believe that Israel is killing Lebanese citizens for fun, just because Hezbollah tells you so? With zero non-civilian casualties? And Hezbollah fired rockets and drones into Israeli civilian areas. Why don't you report that? It makes you untrustworthy in other reporting as well.

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