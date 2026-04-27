Editor’s note: The developments across the region are shifting by the hour—especially around the U.S.-Iran talks. We’re here to track it all and bring you what actually matters. Want to stay on top of it? Subscribe and support our work—and help us keep you informed.

The latest news at this hour:

IRAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER VISITS PUTIN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Russia on Monday to “advance joint programs” between Russia and Iran at “regional and international levels”. During his trip to Moscow, Araghchi blamed the failure of the Iran-U.S. peace talks on the U.S.’ “excessive demands”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in St. Petersburg, Russia for diplomatic talks, April 27, 2026. (Photo by Iranian Foreign Ministry / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

IRAN SEEKS HORMUZ DEAL FIRST: Iran has recently proposed a two-part deal, which would prioritise reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the war, Axios reported.

The deal would allow both parties to delay negotiations about Iran’s nuclear capabilities – an issue which has held up Iran-U.S. negotiations. It is not yet clear whether the White House will accept the offer, but a White House Spokesperson told Axios that there would be no public discussion, and any agreement should be in the United States’ favor, and in line with the U.S. goal of “never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) boat allegedly taking part in an operation to seize ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Meysam MIRZADEH / TASNIM NEWS / AFP via Getty Images)

ISRAELI STRIKES KILL 14 IN LEBANON: On Sunday, Israel attacked Lebanon amid an ongoing ceasefire between the two countries. The attack killed 14 civilians, including two children and two women, while 37 others sustained injuries, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health. The IDF said it launched air and artillery strikes on what it called Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, accusing the group of preparing attacks on IDF forces.

A Hezbollah drone strike killed a 19-year-old soldier and wounded six others, according to the IDF.

IRAN MAY BE BURNING OIL TO MANAGE OUTPUT: Iran may have started to burn oil to manage oil output amidst a U.S. blockade which is preventing exports from Iran, Iran International reported. A video was released by Iran International in which smoke and flames can be seen coming out of oil infrastructure in Khuzestan. The southwestern Khuzestan region produces 70% of Iran’s oil.

Smoke rises from targeted areas in the town of Choukîne, in Lebanon Nabatieh province following an airstrike, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. BLOCKADE TURNS AROUND 38 SHIPS: Since the start of Washington’s naval blockade on Iran, U.S. forces have diverted 38 vessels since they tried either to depart from or sail into an Iranian harbor, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The vessels were ordered to reverse course or return to their ports.

OIL UP AS TALKS STALL: On Monday, oil prices increased as negotiations for peace between the United States and Iran stalled. The halt in negotiations contributed to concerns about limited shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. This disruption has raised fears over potential impacts on global oil supplies.

Stay safe out there!

Best,

Serafima