Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Stephen Michael Kellat's avatar
Stephen Michael Kellat
7h

Thank you for providing a sanity check on the Iran situation. If domestic news were to be believed here in the US, everything is concluded and we’re just waiting for signatures in a peace deal that POTUS thinks will work everything out. The man seems more focused on market manipulation than actually doing his job. The criminal regime is being aided and abetted by its media oligarch friends to present such a warped view of the world that I’m having to watch AJE, DW, and France24 just to get an idea of what’s actually happening.

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