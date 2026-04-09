Editor’s note: The last few days have likely flooded you with news alerts, and let’s face it: that can be overwhelming. Our team is here to distill the chaos of the Iran war for you in roundups like this one. Know anyone else who would appreciate a roundup? Send this to three friends!

The latest news at this hour:

First responders stand amid rubble at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s Corniche al-Mazraa neighbourhood on April 8, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.

IRAN SAYS ISRAELI STRIKES ON LEBANON RENDER PEACE TALKS MEANINGLESS: Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian said Thursday that Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon violate the ceasefire and could make negotiations meaningless, adding that Iran would not abandon the Lebanese people. Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, warned Thursday that if Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon continued they would result in “explicit costs and STRONG responses.” Israel has announced evacuation orders for Beirut suburbs threatening more strikes on the area.

The escalation continues despite a disputed U.S.–Iran ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, in which the latter said that Lebanon was included in the ceasefire. Benjamin Netanyahu said the deal does not apply to Lebanon, and Donald Trump stated the country is excluded due to Hezbollah.

…HEAVIEST STRIKES KILL OVER 250 IN LEBANON: Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon killed at least 254 people and injured hundreds in the largest attack on Lebanon so far according to CBC.

…WHILE EUROPE CONDEMNS THE ATTACKS: Spain criticized Israel for violating the ceasefire with airstrikes on Lebanon and will reopen its embassy in Tehran to support regional peace efforts, according to Reuters.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the truce as “very good news” and said it appears to be holding, while warning that Lebanon’s situation remains critical and must be included in any wider agreement, while praising Iran’s readiness to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Italy’s Prime Minister said the country had repeatedly asked Israel to halt the military escalation in Lebanon after Israeli troops shot at an Italian UN convoy. Following the incident, Italy summoned the Israeli ambassador.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on April 8, 2026. (Photo by Tom Nicholson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. WILL KEEP TROOPS IN PLACE UNTIL CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT IS CLEAR: Donald Trump warned late Wednesday that American troops, aircraft, and naval forces will remain deployed around Iran until the agreement is fully in place and threatened “destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy” if Tehran fails to meet Washington’s demands.

CONFUSION OVER HORMUZ STRAIT OPENING: The Hormuz Strait has not been opened as was promised by Iran’s government on Tuesday as part of the ceasefire. Only four vessels with their trackers on have passed through the strait, according to marine tracking data analyzed by the AP. Yesterday Tehran said that if countries coordinated with Iran’s military they could negotiate safe passage, but if vessels tried to pass without permission, they would be fired upon. Vessels that attempted to pass were stopped after they were told that Israel breached the ceasefire agreement, Euronews reported citing Iran’s Fars news outlet.

The United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Industry Sultan Al Jaber and CEO of state-run oil giant ADNOC wrote that access to the Strait of Hormuz is “being restricted…and controlled” despite the ceasefire deal.

Indian vessel ‘Nanda Devi’ carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Photo by AFP via Getty Images.

TRUMP ADMIN EXPECTED TO EXTEND RUSSIAN OIL SANCTIONS WAIVERS: The Trump administration is likely to continue waiving sanctions on Russian oil this week, setting the stage for a similar move on Iranian oil, according to Semafor. The U.S. first lifted sanctions on Russian oil on March 13 to ease its skyrocketing oil prices, which were caused by the war and the closed Strait of Hormuz. Experts say the waivers have done little to lower prices but serve as a market leverage tool. Critics warn the policy risks creating a precedent where sanctioned countries can pressure the US to ease restrictions.

Editor’s note: The last few days have likely flooded you with news alerts, and let’s face it: that can be overwhelming. Our team is here to distill the chaos of the Iran war for you in roundups like this one. Know anyone else who would appreciate a roundup? Send this to three friends!

Stay safe out there!

Best,

Anastasiia