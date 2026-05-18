Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Nahum Wengrov's avatar
Nahum Wengrov
8h

The "aid" flotilla contains drugs and condoms again? Or is it actual aid this time? Don't automatically fall for the IHH's propaganda...

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