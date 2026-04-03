Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

Iran War Dispatches with Tim Mak

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Dima Pasechnik's avatar
Dima Pasechnik
2d

there are reports on Telegram that it's actually an F-15E which was shot down

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
2d

Hegseth is an affirmative action for "stupid, rich, which Christian Nationalist men" hire. He needs to get the heave ho by someone if Trump won't do it.

Malcolm Nance (former US intel in the region) and Wajeeh Ali, were showing the US jet being attacked, and while Malcolm did not believe what he heard, he does see a jet and then 2 people being ejected, so he said it was something different that has 2 ejector seats. They have a daily war report. Jacob Kaarsbo, who is former Danish intel in the region, is on a ski vacation for Easter break. He will be back next week to continue talking. He is an expert on Lebanon.

https://malcolmnance.substack.com/

What do you think of General Kellogg suggesting a new defense alliance? What is he saying is wrong with NATO? I am in Germany and I know that a lot of people think that NATO could continue without the US, just not the leadership. Why this particular configuration of countries?

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