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The latest news at this hour:

IRAN CLAIMS IT DOWNED U.S. JET: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday that it shot down a U.S. F‑35 fighter jet over central Iran, according to Iranian media. This is the second time Iran has claimed it shot down a U.S. F‑35 fighter jet since the start of the war.

On March 19, the IRGC boasted about shooting down another U.S. fighter jet over the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. Central Command denied the loss of any fighter jets and said that Iran makes such false claims routinely.

HALF OF IRAN’S MISSILE LAUNCHERS INTACT: Despite daily attacks by the U.S. and Israel, Iran still has about 50 percent of its missile launchers and thousands of drones, CNN reported citing U.S. intelligence.

A large share of Iran’s coastal defense cruise missiles remains intact, which poses a major threat to ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

This report raises doubts about the White House and Pentagon’s claims that U.S. bombing has destroyed all Iranian weapon production facilities and left the country defenseless.

TRUMP VOWS TO ATTACK MORE CIVILIAN INFRASTRUCTURE AFTER DESTROYING BRIDGE IN IRAN: In his post on Truth Social, Donald Trump showed a video of the U.S. armed forces bombing the new B1 bridge between Tehran and Karaj. As a result, at least 8 people died and 95 were injured.

Trump threatened to continue attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that such actions will not compel Iran to surrender.

Over 100 prominent U.S. international law experts from Harvard, Yale, Stanford and other institutions published an open letter yesterday, condemning U.S. strikes on schools, health facilities, and housing in Iran.

Concrete and rebar dangle from a damaged B1 bridge, a day after it was destroyed by an airstrike, on April 3, 2026 west of Tehran in Karaj, Iran. Iranian authorities said eight people were killed and almost 100 injured when the bridge, was bombed yesterday. (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

UN RESOLUTION ON HORMUZ FAILS: Russia, China and France opposed a push to get the UN Security Council to approve using force to open the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, New York Times reported.

The resolution, drafted by Bahrain, is currently undergoing the fourth round of amendments before the next vote.

This comes after reports surfaced yesterday that President Trump had threatened to obstruct NATO weapon supplies for Ukraine if European allies didn’t help him to open the strait of Hormuz. In response, NATO’s General Secretary Mark Rutte urged key members to change their position. France, Germany and the UK agreed to “contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait.”

HEGSETH FORCES OUT SENIOR OFFICERS AMID IRAN WAR: The U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has asked three army officers to step down, the Washington Post reported.

Among them are Gen. Randy George, who was supposed to remain in his position until 2027, the head of the service’s Training and Transformation Command, and the chief of Army chaplains. Last year, five senior Army officers were fired by the Trump administration, so the Joint Chiefs of Staff will be remade almost entirely.

Most dismissals were carried out without explanation. There are over 50,000 U.S. troops in the region right now.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth before President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war on April 1, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

OIL REFINERY HIT IN KUWAIT: The Mina ​al-Ahmadi ​refinery, which belongs to Kuwait Petroleum ​Corporation, was hit by drones today, Reuters reported. Fires broke out at operating ‌units, but ​no ​injuries ⁠were reported so far.

This refinery, one of the largest in the Middle East, has been hit by Iranian drones twice before during the five-week-long conflict.

MARINES TRAINING FOR AMPHIBIOUS ATTACK: The Pentagon published photos of U.S. Marines conducting a simulated amphibious assault on Thursday.

The images show soldiers of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, which was deployed to the Middle East with as many as 2,400 Marines. The group is equipped and trained to seize territory, raising concerns after reports of the U.S.’ plans to seize territory in Iran, particularly Kharg Island, which was bombed by the U.S. and has critical oil infrastructure.

According to the U.S. General Command, around 50,000 U.S. troops, including Marines, are already deployed in the Middle East.

31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducst a simulated reconnaissance and surveillance mission as part of a simulated amphibious assault at a naval support facility on March 24, 2026 in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territories. (Handout photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrol/U.S. Marine Corps via Getty Images)

KELLOGG SUGGESTS NEW DEFENSE ALLIANCE: In his interview on Fox News on Thursday, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg called NATO ineffective in the Middle East war, and suggested that the U.S. create a new defense alliance.

Among possible members, he named Japan, Australia, and some European countries, such as Poland, Germany, and Ukraine, given its experience on the battlefield.

Stay safe out there!

Best,

Oleksandra